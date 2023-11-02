Dabur Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3.3%, Margin Beats Estimates

Dabur India Ltd.’s second quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates, and margin expanded as it reaped the benefit of moderating inflation.

Consolidated net profit of the Ayurveda products maker rose 3.3% over the previous year to Rs 507.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 515.76-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The profitability was impacted on account of a one-time legal cost of Rs 36 crore. The lawsuits pertain to hair relaxer products sold by the company's foreign subsidiary—Namaste Laboratories LLC. Net profit, excluding legal costs and amortisation related to Badshah acquisition, grew 14.7%.