Dabur Q1 Results Review: Shares Gain As Analysts Raise Target Price On 'Strong Growth'

Shares of Dabur India Ltd. rose 6.5% on Friday after its first-quarter earnings mostly met expectations, prompting most brokerages to raise their target price on the stock

The ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 456.61 crore during the April-June period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 461.56 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The company's profit, excluding amortisation related to the Badshah acquisition, grew 8% to Rs 475 crore.

Dabur India Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 10.9% to Rs 3,130.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,118.4 crore).

Operating profit rose 11.23% to Rs 604.76 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.98 crore). This comes after four straight quarters of Ebitda decline.

Margin remained flat at 19.3%, exactly in line with estimates.

Revenue for domestic business rose 8% to Rs 2,347 crore, while that of international business grew 20.6% in constant currency terms.

Advertisement spends rose 30% to Rs 204.34 crore.

Domestic volume growth stood at 3% versus 1% in the March quarter.

The company saw strong growth across geographies, with rural areas bouncing back in the first quarter. Rural grew 8%, while urban grew 10%.

Most analysts expect Dabur’s potential for healthy topline growth. The higher ad spends, they said, reinforce the company's goal of gaining market share across categories and focusing on portfolio expansion to drive growth. In Q1, Dabur gained market share across 90% of the portfolio. However, a slowdown in rural demand due to lower government spending or monsoon failure could impact Dabur’s revenues significantly.

Dabur has planned capex of about Rs 400–450 crore for the full fiscal. The company's growth strategy includes investing in power brands, introducing new products, and exploring potential acquisitions, particularly in direct-to-consumer brands for premium play, if financially worthwhile.

Shares of the company gained 2.68% to Rs 569.90 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared with a 0.49% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 50 analysts tracking the company, 30 have a ‘buy’ rating, 14 suggest a ‘hold’, and two recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.5%.