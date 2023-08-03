Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Up 3.5%, Margin Remains Flat

Dabur India Ltd.’s first-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates.

The ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 4,56.61 crore during the April-June period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 461.56 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 10.9% to Rs 3,130.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,118.4 crore).

Operating profit rose 11.23% to Rs 604.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.98 crore).

Margin came in at 19.3% against 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.3%).

Shares of Dabur fell 1.05% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares were also trading lower on reports that claimed Dabur Honey contains cancer-causing chemicals, citing lab reports.