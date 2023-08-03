BQPrimeBusiness NewsDabur Q1 Results: Profit Up 3.5%, Margin Remains Flat
ADVERTISEMENT

Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Up 3.5%, Margin Remains Flat

Dabur India's Q1 net profit rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 4,56.61 crore.

03 Aug 2023, 2:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)

Dabur India Ltd.’s first-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates.

The ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 3.5% over the previous year to Rs 4,56.61 crore during the April-June period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 461.56 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 10.9% to Rs 3,130.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,118.4 crore).

  • Operating profit rose 11.23% to Rs 604.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.98 crore).

  • Margin came in at 19.3% against 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.3%).

Shares of Dabur fell 1.05% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares were also trading lower on reports that claimed Dabur Honey contains cancer-causing chemicals, citing lab reports.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT