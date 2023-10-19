Dabur Shares Fall After U.S., Canada Lawsuits Allege Cancer-Causing Hair Products

Shares of Dabur India Ltd. fell on Thursday after its subsidiaries were sued by consumers in the U.S. and Canada for allegedly selling cancer-causing products.

The company's subsidaries are facing several lawsuits alleging that its hair relaxer caused ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other health issues that Dabur insists on the safety of the product, according to an exchange filing. The allegations are based on an "unsubstantiated and incomplete" study, the consumer goods maker said in the filing.

About 5,400 cases against several companies have been filed in the federal and state courts in the U.S. and Canada. The list of companies includes three of its subsidiaries: Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc. and Dabur International Ltd., according to the regulatory filing. The units have denied liability and retained counsel to defend them.

"Currently, the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation, which means the parties are challenging the adequacy of the plaintiffs' complaints and, in some cases, exchanging requests for information and documents. There are various motions pending as well," said Dabur India.

The maker of Vatika Shampoo and Chawanprash said it could not determine the financial implications due to the settlement verdict outcome at this stage but expects the defense cost to breach the materiality threshold in the near future.

Dabur International sells over-the-counter hair straightener and relaxer products under various brand names. The Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on certain hair straightening products containing formaldehyde, saying that they are linked to hormone-related cancers and can cause long-term adverse health effects.

"Dabur draws about 26% of its business from the international segment, but within that, Namaste's contribution is still in single digits," said Shirish Pardeshi, research analyst at Centrum Broking Ltd.

Pardeshi remains positive unless there are any further clarifications from the company on the lawsuits. He further said that there are many levers that would support the company's growth in the long term.

For instance, Dabur's healthcare portfolio could revert to normalised growth levels as the base normalises. It holds the market leadership position in the healthcare segment.

The upcoming winter season is another tailwind for Dabur, with good demand expected for its immunity products, such as chyawanprash and honey.

"So, we need to see what the larger implication in terms of lawsuits could be, but we are not really worried at the moment in terms of sensitivity to the topline."

The Dabur stock is expected to remain under lens, as the company got a notice to pay goods and services tax of Rs 321 crore, along with interest and penalty, as per an exchange filing on Oct. 17. The company, however, said there will be no impact on financials, operations or other activities due to this notification of tax being payable.

"The impact will be limited to the extent of final tax liability, as may be ascertained along with interest and penalties, if any," it said, adding that the company will challenge the same before the relevant authorities based on strong merits by way of filing its reply and submissions.