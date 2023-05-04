Dabur India Q4 Results: Revenue Rises, Higher Costs Hurt Margin

Dabur India Ltd.’s quarterly revenue rose in line with estimates, but the pace of growth was tepid on persisting subdued consumption.

Consolidated revenue of the Ayurveda products maker increased 6% over the previous year to Rs 2,677.8 crore during the January-March period, according to its filing with the bourses. That compares with the Rs 2,708.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 2.2% to Rs 300.83 crore, against an estimate of Rs 377.69 crore.

Operating profit fell 10% to Rs 409.84 crore due to higher expenses, as compared with the Rs 466.5-crore forecast.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,402 crore, up 12%.

Margin came in at 15.3% against 18%. Analysts had projected it at 17.2%.

Dabur's international business reported a growth of 9.6% in constant currency terms.

Volume growth during the quarter stood at 11%.

"In an environment where high Inflation continued to impact consumption, we are happy to have progressed well with broad-based growth in our key categories and report market share gains across our product portfolio," said Dabur India Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

Shares of Dabur fell 1.4% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.88% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.