Dabur India Q3 Results: Profit Down 3%, Margin Shrinks On Inflation Woes

Dabur India Ltd.’s quarterly profit fell, missing estimates, and margins shrank due to currency fluctuation and inflation in its international business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the ayurveda products maker fell 3% over the previous quarter to Rs 475.94 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 494.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q3 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue rose 2% to Rs 3,043.17 crore, against an estimate of Rs 3,091.14 crore.

Operating profit rose 2% to Rs 609.88 crore, compared to the Rs 605.9-crore forecast.

Margin came in at 20% against 20.1%. Analysts had projected it at 19.6%.

Shares of Dabur fell 1.26% after the results were announced, as against a flat Nifty 50.