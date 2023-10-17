BQPrimeBusiness NewsDabur India Gets Rs 320.6 Crore Tax Claim Notice From GST Intelligence
Dabur India Gets Rs 320.6 Crore Tax Claim Notice From GST Intelligence

The company has been advised to pay the amount due, along with the applicable penalty.

17 Oct 2023, 5:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)

Dabur India Ltd. has been given a notice for a tax claim of Rs 320.6 crore by the Directorate General GST Intelligence.

The company has been advised to pay the amount due along with the applicable penalty or interest under Section 74(5) of the CGST Act, 2017. Failing to do so will lead to the issue of a show cause notice, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Dabur India will contest this claim by submitting its reply before the relevant authorities, it said.

The notice has had no impact on the company’s finances, operations, or other activities. The impact is narrowed to the extent of final tax liability and penalty or interest, if applicable, as per the filing.

Shares of Dabur India closed 0.55% higher at Rs 540.05 apiece, compared to a 0.39% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

