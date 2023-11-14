Mahadev App Scam Probe: Dabur Group Denies Involvement After Mumbai Police FIR Report

Dabur Group owner Burman family has denied receiving any communication on a Mumbai Police first information report pertaining to their alleged involvement in the probe into the Mahadev betting app scam.

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police have registered a case against 32 people including Director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman in connection with Mahadev betting app under various sections of fraud and gambling.

“We have not received any formal communication on any such FIR. However, we have sighted the FIR which is being circulated to media houses," said a Burman family spokesperson. "The FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR."

The FIR was registered on Nov. 7, based on a complaint filed by social activist Prakash Bankar.

The Burman family alleged the FIR is "nothing but a step provoked by vested interests in an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises Limited by Burman Family."

"Curiously, the FIR comes at a time when the Burman Family has sought to increase its existing shareholding of 21.24% in Religare Enterprises and launched a legitimate open offer under the SEBI Takeover Code. As part of this the Burman Family brought to the notice of the Board and the regulators certain governance issues being perpetrated by Dr. Rashmi Saluja, the current Chairman," the statment said.

The Enforcement Directorate had recently filed a chargesheet against 14 accused in the case, including the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The chargesheet alleges that the accused laundered over Rs 6,000 crore through a network of shell companies and bank accounts.