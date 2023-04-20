D2C Ecosystem At An Inflection Point Of Rapid Growth In India: Report
The revenue of D2C brands in FY22 stood at $4 billion (around Rs 32,830 crore), the report said.
The Direct to Consumer Channels ecosystem is at an 'inflection point of rapid growth in India', said a report from marketing data and analytics company Kantar Kantar.
In the next three years, around 8 crore online shoppers would be added, it noted.
The revenue of D2C brands in FY22 stood at $4 billion (around Rs 32,830 crore) and the addressable market size "in 2025 is predicted at $100 billion+", said the report.
It also predicted that by 2025, India will have at least 90 crore internet users.
"12.5 crore shoppers (online) have been added in the last three years. 8 crore shoppers are expected to be added by 2025", it said.
Moreover, 53.1 crore are active social media users, of which 52% are millennials, as per the report.
"This is predicted to touch 60 crore by 2025", it added.
Moreover, one-third of consumers are buying from social platforms, which will only accelerate. In 2021, 7.7 crore online shoppers shopped through social commerce platforms.
Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director, B2B Technology, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said the growth of digitally connected consumers is also leading to the emergence and growth of digitally engaged MSMEs.
"They are empowering and enabling innovative growth in multiple areas like commerce, transaction, marketing and communication, productivity and efficiency enhancement, entertainment, etc.", he said.