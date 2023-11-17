Cyrus Poonawalla Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Stable After Angioplasty

Dr Purvez Grant, a cardiologist from Ruby Hall Clinic said, "Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest and is recovering fast."

Ali Daruwala, advisor of the hospital, said in a statement, "Dr Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest on Nov. 16 and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic early morning on Friday."

"Dr Poonawalla underwent angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar. He is recovering fast and is in good health," he added.