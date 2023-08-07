Cyrus Poonawalla Group Appoints Keki Mistry As Adviser For Financial Arm

Cyrus Poonawalla Group has appointed Keki Mistry as the strategic adviser to all financial services ventures led by Adar Poonawalla, according to a company official statement.

Keki Mistry, an HDFC Ltd. veteran, retired as the chief executive officer and vice chairman of the company after it merged with HDFC Bank Ltd. At present, he is also the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co., as per the official statement.

"As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd, I am excited to guide the financial services businesses, spearheaded by Adar, in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns," Mistry said.

"To begin with, Keki's unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams, to scale their profitability through prudent risk management, while managing business volatility," said Adar Poonawalla, chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. and chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India.