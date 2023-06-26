Cyient DLM IPO: All You Need To Know

Cyient DLM, incorporated on June 30, 1993, is an integrated electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider with a focus on the entire lifecycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance.

The company manufactures printed circuit boards, cable harnesses, and box builds used in safety-critical systems such as cockpits, in-flight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment.

The company’s long-term clients include Honeywell International Inc., Thales Global Services SAS, ABB Inc., and Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The global EMS market is addressed by more than 1,000 companies, with the top 10 firms contributing 53% to the industry. Hon Hai Technology, or Foxconn, is the market leader and is followed by Pegatron, Quanta, and Wistron, all of which have recently set up shop in India.

Cyient DLM doesn’t have a direct Indian rival.

The Indian EMS industry contributed 2.2% of the global EMS market in 2022 but is among the fastest-growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 32.3%. By 2026, the country is expected to contribute 7% to the global market share.