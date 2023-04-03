ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cyient Appoints Karthik Natarajan As CEO
It has also appointed Krishna Bodanapu as executive vice chairperson and managing director.
ADVERTISEMENT
The board of Cyient Ltd. has appointed Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan as the new chief executive officer.It also appointed Krishna Bodanapu, who is presently the managing director and chief executive director, as the executive vice chairperson and managing director again, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The board of Cyient Ltd. has appointed Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan as the new chief executive officer.
It also appointed Krishna Bodanapu, who is presently the managing director and chief executive director, as the executive vice chairperson and managing director again, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The company also appointed Prabhakar Atla as president and chief financial officer-designate, keeping in mind the upcoming retirement of CFO Ajay Aggarwal, the filing said. Atla will take over the role from April 20.
Shares of Cyient Ltd. rose 0.21% to close at Rs 994.55 apiece on Monday, as compared with a gain of 0.19% in the benchmark Sensex.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
ADVERTISEMENT