Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall Near Jakhau, Gujarat On June 15

In a tweet, the IMD said, "Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay at 0830 IST today, about 320km SW of Porbandar, 360km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km South of Jakhau Port, 440 km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as VSCS."

Authorities in Kutch district imposed section 144 in the coastal areas and all schools and colleges were shut down till June 15, officials said.