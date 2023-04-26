Cyclically Bullish On Markets In Near-Term, Says EM Capital's Jeetu Panjabi

While most analysts have described inflation as 'sticky', Panjabi said it is likely to peak in the next few months and there are a few markets where this is already evident.

According to him, the SVB and First Republic bank incidents show that the issues are not a banker's problem but a politician's, and fiscal monetisation is the path to solving these deterrents.

And while this can lead to volatility and second-derivative implications, it is not a late-cycle problem, but one where high quality securities have been priced down. It can be resolved by "one-shot doses of policy support", he said.

"The household P&L is strained with rising rates and that is ultimately going to translate into weaker consumer spending and timid demand," he said.