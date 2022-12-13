Customer Funds Were Used For Margin Trading: New FTX CEO In Testimony

With Sam Bankman-Fried under arrest in the Bahamas and facing possible extradition to face criminal charges in the U.S., an upcoming hearing in the US House of Representatives could offer damning details.

"FTX Group’s collapse appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals," John Jay Ray III, the current CEO of FTX who was appointed after Bankman-Fried's dismissal, noted in his written testimony ahead of the hearing. Ray is a bankruptcy expert who has previously worked on the Enron case.

Once the second largest crypto exchange in the world, FTX collapsed in spectacular fashion after concerns arose about the assets it held on its balance sheet. Alameda Research, a hedge fund within the FTX group, also played a starring role in the collapse by making large and illiquid investments that worsened the group's financials when the bets went south.

Alameda was allowed to borrow funds held at FTX.com—the exchange—to be utilised for its own trading or investments, according to Ray's testimony. The hedge fund also used customer funds to engage in margin trading which exposed customers to massive losses, the testimony added.