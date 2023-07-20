Current Valuations Don't Reflect Sectoral Opportunities, Says DAM Capital
In both the overexuberant sectors and the ones whose valuations are low, there are multiple opportunities.
Investors should look at stock-specific opportunities as the current high valuation does not reflect the potential opportunities for most sectors, according to DAM Capital Advisors' Nandan Chakraborty.
"Valuations are high compared to history, but a lot of things are yet to unfold," Chakraborty, the head of strategy at DAM Capital, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the India Opportunity Summit.
"If one were to look at a period of the next five years for sectors that are in demand, like capital goods and defence; on the other hand, we have sectors such as IT that are not doing so well," Chakraborty said. "In both, you will see that the valuations don't capture what can happen."
Therefore, in both the overexuberant sectors and the ones whose valuations are low, there are multiple opportunities, he said. "You have to look at stock-specific (options) rather than sectors as a whole."
India's IT Sector
There are various elements to be considered when talking about AI's impact on the IT sector, according to Chakraborty. "You are talking only about the loss of jobs at the lower end of coding, but what about the jobs that can be created by training for AI in terms of classifying data."
Technology stocks have already started to rise in the U.S., he said. "So, when that will permeate, it is inestimable."
Within the space, he said that the "smaller companies and the mid-cap companies are having a much higher growth rate than some of the large caps".
People are not paying attention to some platform companies within the IT sector, which are not related to what's happening in the U.S., he said.
Preferences And Themes
There are two situations in which mid caps do better than large caps, according to Chakraborty. The first is when the discount in forward valuations becomes huge which is not the case now, he said. The second is when there's a surprise in the GDP, in which case margin and sales of smaller companies increase disproportionately, according to him.
"Since both of these are not the case right now, I would look at larger companies rather than small- and mid-cap companies; with the exception that there are a large number of new sectors that are not well-represented by the large caps, which are very stock-specific."
Among such sectors that are not represented by large caps, he highlighted defence, textiles, and ethanol.
Risks To The India Opportunity
China's reversal of policy—if they do that, then the entire flow of funds that are supposed to come to India and are related to China could abate.
India is currently geopolitically correct but is import-intensive strategically for energy, defence, and electronics. With warring neighbours, the weakening of political leadership could be a risk.
Huge investment in terms of infrastructure, capex, and manufacturing could be outpaced by automation, robotics, as well as social problems where the rich get richer while the poor get poorer, according to him.
Watch the full conversation here: