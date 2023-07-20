Current Valuations Don't Reflect Sectoral Opportunities, Says DAM Capital

Investors should look at stock-specific opportunities as the current high valuation does not reflect the potential opportunities for most sectors, according to DAM Capital Advisors' Nandan Chakraborty.

"Valuations are high compared to history, but a lot of things are yet to unfold," Chakraborty, the head of strategy at DAM Capital, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the India Opportunity Summit.

"If one were to look at a period of the next five years for sectors that are in demand, like capital goods and defence; on the other hand, we have sectors such as IT that are not doing so well," Chakraborty said. "In both, you will see that the valuations don't capture what can happen."

Therefore, in both the overexuberant sectors and the ones whose valuations are low, there are multiple opportunities, he said. "You have to look at stock-specific (options) rather than sectors as a whole."