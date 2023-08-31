Current Market Right To Pick Stocks That Can Generate Alpha: Renaissance's Pankaj Murarka

Pankaj Murarka likes the current market as it provides an opportunity to pick stocks that have the potential to outperform benchmarks.

When excessive momentum is absent, indices tend to maintain a steady range with controlled movements, Murarka, chief investment officer at Renaissance Investment Managers, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

This environment provides the opportunity to select stocks through analysis and generate substantial alpha, he said. "If you can identify the right stocks in the right pockets of the market, and given India's growth is strong, there are more than enough number of companies which are delivering strong growth."

In the past 18 to 20 months—starting around the middle of 2021—Murarka said he saw indications of an investment cycle and bought shares of companies like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Cummins Inc., and Larson & Toubro Ltd. During this period, while the index returned a modest 10%, these companies delivered 80% to 100%, he said.

"India's growth is at 7%, ABB is growing at 50% CAGR because the businesses in which they are—data centers, urban mobility, transportation, railways—all of them are growing at a phenomenal rate."