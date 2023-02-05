Current Market Events Pose No Risk To India's Financial Health, Says Uday Kotak

Billionaires Anand Mahindra and Uday Kotak have said the recent market events don't pose a risk to India's financial health or ambitions.

The comments come amid a rout of the Adani Group stocks following a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging stock market fraud and manipulation.

In response, the group's Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts".