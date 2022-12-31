Current Account Deficit To Narrow, Say Economists

After widening to record highs, India's current account deficit is likely to ease in the coming quarters.

India’s Q2 FY23 current account deficit widened to a 37-quarter high of 4.4% of GDP while the accompanying net balance of payments position slipped to a deficit of 3.7% of GDP, its weakest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, according to a research note by QuantEco Research.

While that appears ominous, the peak discomfort could be behind us, it said.

Moderation in commodity prices, traction in service exports, and signs of stability in foreign portfolio investment would render the current account gap tenable from a macro stability perspective, said economists at QuantEco Research, revising their forecast to 3.1% of the GDP ($106 billion) from 3.7% projected for FY23.