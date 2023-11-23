Currency In Circulation Falls For Second Straight Diwali As Digital Payments Soar: SBI Report

Currency in circulation declined during the Diwali week for the second straight year as Indians opted for digital payments like the popular UPI platform, according to a SBI Research report.

In the Diwali week, CIC decline Rs 5,900 crore compared with a fall of Rs 7,600 crore a year earlier, according to a SBI Ecowrap report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India.

The report attributed the success of the digital payment ecosystem to the relentless push by the government to formalise and digitalise the economy.

"The interoperable payments systems like UPI (Unified Payments Interface), wallets and PPIs (Prepaid Payment Instruments) have made it simple and cheaper to transfer money digitally, even for those who don’t have bank accounts," the report said.

The system has also expanded rapidly with new innovations like QR code and near-field communication or NFC and has also seen the swift entry of big tech firms in this industry.

UPI is used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock.