Cummins India Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 66% On Strong Demand

Some segments, such as construction and manufacturing, have been in recovery mode, Ram said. The construction segment underperformed the company's own expectations in the last couple of quarters, he said.

Power generation exceeded expectations because of growth in telecom, data centers, residential real estate, manufacturing, infrastructural projects and ports, he said.

Moreover, mobility customers are also seeing a bounce-back since 2022, which they can continue in 2023 too.

The focus right now is on infrastructure and construction because, as seen in places like the U.S., South Korea, and China, extensive progress in infrastructure is a big part of the growth in economy.

If India can keep its GDP growing by over 7% for more than a few years, it could also grow in a similar way.