Cummins India Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 66% On Strong Demand
Ashwath Ram of Cummins India explains what drove Q3 performance.
Cummins India Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, driven by higher revenue and better margins.
Engine maker's net profit rose 65% over a year earlier to Rs 2,185 crore in the quarter ended December.
Cummins India Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue are up 25.3% at Rs 2,185 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,038.65 crore).
Ebitda was up 51.6% at Rs 413.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 311.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.91% versus 15.63%.
Net profit rose 65.85% to Rs 413.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 269.7 crore).
The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
In an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, Ashwath Ram, managing director at Cummins India, said three reasons drove its performance:
Demand stayed strong due to which the company was able to leverage the cost base to get better results.
Tight cost structure alongside growth in commodity in the past 18 months.
Softening of some commodities over the last few quarters.
Attractive Segments
Some segments, such as construction and manufacturing, have been in recovery mode, Ram said. The construction segment underperformed the company's own expectations in the last couple of quarters, he said.
Power generation exceeded expectations because of growth in telecom, data centers, residential real estate, manufacturing, infrastructural projects and ports, he said.
Moreover, mobility customers are also seeing a bounce-back since 2022, which they can continue in 2023 too.
The focus right now is on infrastructure and construction because, as seen in places like the U.S., South Korea, and China, extensive progress in infrastructure is a big part of the growth in economy.
If India can keep its GDP growing by over 7% for more than a few years, it could also grow in a similar way.
Telecommunications and data are Ram's strongest bets for the next four to five years. Infrastructure-related segments like construction, mobility, and mining also look attractive to him.
Supply Chain Woes
Cummins is yet to meet 100% of its demand because of supply chain issues in electronics, rubber, silicon, and a few other special materials that are only available in limited quantities due to the geopolitical situation in Ukraine and the ramifications of China shutting down during Covid.
These issues may not be resolved anytime soon due to pressure on commodity prices and other restrictions as China opens up, he said.
Price Hike
On the need for a 30% to 50% price increase to offset the cost of new engines and the resulting concern about margins, Ram said when a transition is made, such as from mechanical engines to electronic engines, input costs rise as technological implementations improve.
The price hike is imperative to maintain the present margin levels but that will happen over a period of time, he said.