CSB Bank Shares Gains As CASA Rises 16% In FY23
CSB Bank recorded a 16% YoY rise in CASA at Rs 7,886.2 crore in FY23, while total deposits rose 21% YoY to Rs 24,505.8 crore.
03 Apr 2023, 12:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@paulfiedler?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Paul Fiedler</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/41J9-JTIP-c?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Paul Fiedler/ Unsplash)
Shares of CSB Bank Ltd. advanced the most in a week on reporting a rise in current accounts and savings accounts in fiscal 2023.

The bank recorded a 16% year-on-year rise in CASA at Rs 7,886.2 crore as of March 31, while term deposits increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 16,619.5 crore. The bank's total deposits increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 24,505.8 crore. It recorded a 30% year-on-year rise in gross advances of Rs 20,841.6 crore.

Shares of the lender rose 2.51% to Rs 251.25 apiece, compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 4.41% intraday, the most since March 28, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 59.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 29.6% over the next 12 months.

