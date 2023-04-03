CSB Bank Shares Gains As CASA Rises 16% In FY23

Shares of CSB Bank Ltd. advanced the most in a week on reporting a rise in current accounts and savings accounts in fiscal 2023.

The bank recorded a 16% year-on-year rise in CASA at Rs 7,886.2 crore as of March 31, while term deposits increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 16,619.5 crore. The bank's total deposits increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 24,505.8 crore. It recorded a 30% year-on-year rise in gross advances of Rs 20,841.6 crore.

Shares of the lender rose 2.51% to Rs 251.25 apiece, compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 4.41% intraday, the most since March 28, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 5.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 59.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 29.6% over the next 12 months.