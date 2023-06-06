Binance And Coinbase Show Knives Out For Crypto

So in the short term, expect to keep hearing the whooshing sound of money being yanked from the crypto ecosystem as regulation combines with the pain of rising interest rates and fading FOMO. Crypto volumes are slumping and trading firms are bailing out — BlockTower Capital wound down a “market-neutral” crypto fund earlier this year. The US dollar value of venture capital firms’ token holdings has decreased by 25% for Andreessen Horowitz, 37% for Paradigm and nearly 70% for Polychain, according to Nansen data cited by Fortune magazine. Without the speculative fizz of rising prices, there tends to be a drop in the supply of greater fools.