Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill Endorsed By House Financial Services Committee

The legislation would establish rules for when crypto firms must register with the SEC or the CFTC. It lays out a process for digital-asset issuers to certify to the SEC that a blockchain network is sufficiently decentralized, which would allow related tokens to be classified as commodities overseen by the CFTC. The bill would also require the two agencies to engage in joint rulemaking and would mandate studies on issues, including nonfungible tokens and decentralized finance, or “DeFi.”