Crypto Trading Volume Dropped In Second Quarter To Lowest Since 2019

Meanwhile, Binance’s market share of non-derivatives trading volume declined for the fourth consecutive month, dropping 1.4% to 42% in June. The biggest crypto platform’s market share fell the most among centralized exchanges, and it registered the lowest market share since August 2022. Binance stopped offering some popular trading pairs, contributing to the decline. At the start of June, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Binance.US, which he also owns, for breaking US securities laws. Binance has called the complaint “disappointing,” and said it plans to mount a vigorous defense.