Billions Worth of Crypto Trades at Risk as Bank Shutdowns Take Toll

For years in the early evolution of crypto, over-the-counter trading desks, hedge funds and other investors that wanted to dabble in crypto had to go through costly, lengthy and clunky contortions just to move funds between digital assets and banks, because the two types of infrastructure weren’t connected. If an investor wanted to wire money from their bank account to an exchange, it could take days via traditional banking channels — often too late to ride the latest market move. Moving funds between exchanges quickly or on weekends wasn’t possible, as banks were closed while crypto trades 24/7.