A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

The default is the latest example of crypto hedge funds getting roiled by the swift implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX in November. FTX was a favored trading venue for institutional crypto investors, and several hedge funds have seen cash trapped on the venue after it filed for bankruptcy. Decentralized finance, where people borrow, lend and trade crypto without a central intermediary, has so far evaded the brunt of the FTX fallout. But Orthogonal Trading’s default hints at just how widely contagion from the demise of FTX and Bankman-Fried’s trading house Alameda Research is spreading.