Crypto Billionaires' Wealth Crushed by SEC After Big 2023 Bounce

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, has seen his wealth shrink by $1.4 billion to $26 billion over the past two days, while Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s net worth has slumped by $361 million to $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The SEC sued both companies for breaking securities rules, sending shares of several crypto-linked companies and tokens slumping.