Crude Surges Back To $90/bbl On Prospect Of Israel-Hamas War Spreading

The price of Brent crude surged nearly 6% on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain since February as investors considered the possibility that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas could spread to other regions.

The latest concerns were spurred by comments by leaders in Iran after Israel was said to be preparing for a ground incursion into the Gaza region. On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that a war on a new front was possible, but it depended on Israel's actions.

Brent crude hit an intraday high of $91 per barrel, up 5.8%, while U.S West Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.8% to $87.72 a barrel. Additionally, Brent posted a weekly gain of 7.5%, the highest level since February. For the week, WTI increased 5.9%.