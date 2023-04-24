Crompton Greaves Appoints Promeet Ghosh As CEO
The board of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. appointed Promeet Ghosh as chief executive officer and managing director of the company on Monday.
Ghosh has been appointed for the post for a period of five years, effective from May 1, a company exchange filing said.
This appointment comes after Mathew Job tendered his resignation as the CEO on April 23. His last day in office will be on April 30.
Ghosh is a graduate in engineering (electrical and electronics) from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy, and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, according to the filing.
He was an investment banker for two decades and has worked with DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd. for 18 years, where he helped build its mergers and acquisitions franchise.
Shares of Crompton Greaves closed 0.39% lower at Rs 294.35 apiece on Monday, as compared with a 0.68% gain in the benchmark Nifty.