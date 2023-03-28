Crompton-Butterfly Merger To Lead To Cost, Manufacturing Synergies: MD Shantanu Khosla

There are significant opportunities to unlock more value in terms of costs and revenues after the merger with Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., said Shantanu Khosla, managing director of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

The merger will give greater scale in terms of revenue by combining the go-to-market strategies of both companies in the kitchen appliance segment, Khosla said in an interview with BQ Prime.

Khosla highlighted that the company has achieved significant cost synergies of Rs 15–19 crore so far from the acquisition, which was announced last year through the purchase of goods on a combined scale.

The public shareholders of Butterfly are set to receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every five equity shares held by them in Butterfly. After the merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold a 3% stake in the combined entity.