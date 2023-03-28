Crompton-Butterfly Merger To Lead To Cost, Manufacturing Synergies: MD Shantanu Khosla
The merger is at a fair valuation, which is good for shareholders of both the companies, says Khosla.
There are significant opportunities to unlock more value in terms of costs and revenues after the merger with Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., said Shantanu Khosla, managing director of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
The merger will give greater scale in terms of revenue by combining the go-to-market strategies of both companies in the kitchen appliance segment, Khosla said in an interview with BQ Prime.
Khosla highlighted that the company has achieved significant cost synergies of Rs 15–19 crore so far from the acquisition, which was announced last year through the purchase of goods on a combined scale.
The public shareholders of Butterfly are set to receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every five equity shares held by them in Butterfly. After the merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold a 3% stake in the combined entity.
"The merger is at a fair valuation, which is good for shareholders of both companies," Khosla said.
According to him, the merger would be completed in 12–14 months. He expects the proposed merger to be earnings-per-share accretive from the first year. From the perspective of the margins, there will be some upside for Butterfly.
The management does not expect complete benefits to be realised from synergies to flow into the bottom line. It plans to reinvest these benefits towards research and development, product innovation, advertising, and promotional spend.
The priority will be to use synergies for growth, and the management also aims to achieve manufacturing synergies. Khosla expects the revenue growth on a combined basis to be better than the industry standards and the non-manufacturing cost synergies to kick in going forward.
He does not see any significant cannibalisation as the product overlap between Crompton and Butterfly is negligible. On the manufacturing front, Crompton mixers, which were outsourced earlier, will be manufactured by Butterfly, simultaneously improving overall capacity utilisation for the underutilised Butterfly mixer plant.
Khosla expects capital expenditures to increase over the next few years for greenfield expansion.