Croma Infiniti-Retail To Take Up Rapid Expansion In Next Fiscal

The Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which operates the consumer electronics store chain under the 'Croma' brand, has drawn up a "rapid expansion" plan in the next financial year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company recently launched its 300th store in the city.

Croma launched around 100 new stores this year and plans rapid expansion in the next financial year.

Croma has been expanding its footprint in Tier II and III towns to reach more people, the company said in a statement.