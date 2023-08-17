Crisil Says India's Dairy Success Holds Key To Food Price Stability

Retail inflation rose to 7.44%, the highest since April 2022, led by inflation in food and beverages which stood at 10.47%, the highest since January 2020.

As prices of various food items rise due to a combination of global and local factors, including extreme weather conditions, the government has continued supply-side interventions. These include releasing buffer stocks, imposing export curbs on some commodities and importing more of others.

But the need for long-term supply-side measures persists.

According to Pushan Sharma, director at Crisil, volatility in prices of perishables is high due to their sensitivity to temperature, rainfall, and issues around shelf life.

While the government has announced minimum support prices for field crops, there is limited government procurement and no benchmarks for prices when it comes to vegetables and fruits.