Cricket World Cup: Maruti To Coca Cola Set For Marketing Blitz To Boost Sales

India Inc. is busy gambling off-field on the outcome of the World Cup more than ever, looking to turn cricket fans into festive shoppers.

Billions of viewers are expected to tune in to the World Cup on television or streaming platforms. And as they concentrate on what is happening on the pitch, the names of some of the biggest brands will be flashing behind the players on a rolling, bright-coloured loop: Coca-Cola, Bira 91, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, MRF Tyres, among others.

These brands are expected to cumulatively spend about Rs 2,000–2,500 crore, according to industry executives, in a bid to cash in on the ever-expanding cricket viewership in the world's biggest market for the sport.

After the results of two preceding tournaments—the Indian Premier League and Asia Cup—this year, it is clear that cricket is a big reach builder in India, said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The homegrown automaker has been associated with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on both television and over-the-top platforms.

"The reach of these properties is phenomenal, touching almost 500 million users on TV and around 450 million users on OTT," Srivastava told BQ Prime. "And hence, with the World Cup happening in India and India being one of the favourites to win, the sporting event offers a great opportunity for brands to talk to their audiences and solidify their brand propositions."

Srivastava, however, said that the ad rates for television have increased in the range of 10-15% per spot for both India and non-India matches, while for digital, they have increased by around 50–60% in terms of per thousand impressions or cost per mille. Even as digital rates seem to be very high, Hotstar is promising an increase in reach from 300 million in the 2019 edition. "Hence, the reach has also increased by close to 50%," according to him.

Companies in sectors like automobiles, FMCG, and consumer discretionary are generally the big spenders during the festive season, which accounts for about 40–45% of a company's annual ad spends. This year's advertising expenditure may jump 15-20% over the previous year during the Dusshera-Diwali period—the busiest shopping period of the year—led by the cricket tournament, according to marketers. A potential spend of around Rs 30,000–40,000 crore is expected during this festive season.

"Festive spends this year are likely to go 15-20% higher than last year," said Amit Dhawan, partner and chief executive officer, Art-E Mediatech. He expects the cricket-related ads to comprise about 10% of the total spend.