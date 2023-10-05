Cricket World Cup 2023: Stocks And Sectors That Rank Among Likely Winners

Hotels emerge as the chief beneficiaries of the world cup fervor. The influx of tourists, both international and domestic, has generated substantial demand in host cities, pushing occupancy rates to nearly 100%. Media reports indicate an eight- to 15 fold surge in prices for bookings during high-stake matches like the India-Pakistan clash.

This surge in prices has led overseas-based Gujaratis, who usually come to India for their annual health check-ups, to try and combine it with overnight stays in Sannidhya hospital around the dates of the India-Pakistan match, said Dr Paras Shah, director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Many hotels have significantly raised their prices due to increased demand. “For example, the doubling of prices at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and the substantial increase at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata illustrate the impact on accommodation costs,” said Pitti.

Local hotel chains like Indian Hotels Co. EIH Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., ITC Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Asian Hotels Ltd., and Samhi Hotels Ltd., among others, are positioned to capitalise on the world cup surge.

“As of October and November, we do believe that occupancy should stay stable and the rates should not only hold and actually even increase further in these months,” said Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Indian Hotels.

Giridhar Sanjeevi, CFO of Indian Hotels, said, "historically, we have always seen between Q2 to Q3, there has been about a 30% increase in terms of how the RevPAR (revenue per available room) moves". He does not see a reason why the rates should not go up. "It is totally possible that the RevPAR growth will be a double-digit growth actually.”