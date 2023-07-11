Credsquare Technologies To Set Up R&D Hub In Goa; Eyes Rs 600 Crore Funding

Gaurav Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Credsquare Technologies, said, "We are excited to bring our R&D hub to Goa, a vibrant and progressive state."

"We are raising over Rs 600 crore and are in advanced stages of due diligence with numerous investors globally. The fundraising will help Credsquare Technologies expand its footprint in Goa and set up the R&D infrastructure under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," he said.