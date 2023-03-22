CreditAccess Grameen's Rise Marks A Shift In India's Microfinance Growth Story

“The second half of last year is when growth started, and it’s continuing,” Udaya Kumar Hebbar, managing director and chief executive officer at CA Grameen, told BQ Prime, referring to the uptick in credit demand CA Grameen has witnessed. The company is confident of achieving its FY23 performance guidance of 24-25% AUM growth, Hebbar added.

The lender has maintained new-to-credit ratio of around 30-35% among its borrowers over the past few quarters, Hebbar told BQ Prime. CreditAccess Grameen reported standalone net profits worth Rs 197 crore in the third quarter of FY23, denoting a year-on-year growth of about 53%.

The micro-lender has also benefited from being able to implement risk-based pricing, allowing for an upward revision of 125 basis points in its lending rate over the last 9 months, according to a February note from analysts at ICICI Securities.

In March 2022, Reserve Bank of India put an end to pricing caps for microfinance lenders and also approved a standard definition for what constitutes a microfinance loan.

The end of pricing caps levelled the playing field between banks and non-bank micro-lenders and allowed the latter to also adopt a risk-based pricing strategy. Before the change, RBI guidelines required micro-lenders to adhere to a margin cap of 10% if they have an asset size of Rs 100 crore or above.

RBI's updated rules now define a micro-loan as collateral-free loan extended by a lender to a borrower with an annual household income worth up to Rs 3 lakh.

But due to its sizeable reliance on long-term debt for incremental capital, CA Grameen's incremental cost of funds also jumped by over 100 basis points sequentially in the October-December quarter, ICICI Securities said in a note on February 8.

Going forward, Grameen will focus on raising funds via domestic retail markets through public NCDs and foreign markets through international bonds, Hebbar said.

The company does fare better than its peers when it comes to cost of funds. CreditAccess Grameen's weighted average cost of borrowing stood at 9.6% in the third quarter of FY23. In comparison, Spandana Spoorthy Ltd. stood at 11.5%, while Fusion Microfinance Ltd. was at 10.26% in the same period.

Expansion Territory

CA Grameen "has given consistent record of weathering the various cycles—whether it is demonetisation, or disturbances in Maharashtra, or even Covid—it has come back strong," Alok Misra, chief executive officer at MFIN, told BQ Prime, referring to CA Grameen's recent performance. "It also teaches you how you can grow big and still be responsible and very ethical in your workings," he said.

The lender's diversified liability profile, product offerings, and differentiated operating model, will continue to be guiding principles for the future as Grameen aims to maintain consistent portfolio growth, Hebbar said.

CA Grameen expects its NIMs to hover around 12% going forward with the revised pricing in place, Hebbar said. While CA Grameen also offers other types of loans beyond income-generation micro loans, their share in the overall loan pie has remained relatively small.