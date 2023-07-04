Credit Suisse Wealth Staff Told To Prep CVs For Management Roles

UBS is planning to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000-strong workforce after a government-brokered rescue, with the first round expected by the end of July and two more rounds tentatively planned for September and October, people familiar with the matter said last week. Bankers, traders and support staff in Credit Suisse’s investment bank in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts, with almost all activities at risk.