Credit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Deal

Though the Saudi National Bank would later row back the comments, saying that it merely wanted to stay below a 10% regulatory threshold, the damage was done.

In the two hours after Al Khudairy’s comments aired on Bloomberg TV, the bank’s most liquid bonds tumbled by 9 to 10 cents on the euro. By day’s end, many of the securities were down as much as 30 cents, an almost unprecedented fall in the world of investment-grade debt that raised concerns about Credit Suisse’s ability to borrow and avoid a default.

To some Al Khudairy’s comment looked like an act of self-sabotage. In a hastily assembled virtual war room at the Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich’s Paradeplatz, executives could only watch as the share price fell by as much as 31% at one stage. Koerner had previously said he and his team couldn’t control the share price — but bonds plummeting to distressed levels was a more worrying sign for clients, investors and counterparties.

Just after 1 p.m. local time, Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi determined it was time to put a stop to the frenzy, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Lifeline Granted

Credit Suisse executives ultimately decided on buying back bonds, as they had done last fall when $100 billion of client money walked out the door. But they would only do it in conjunction with a letter of support from their regulators and central bank.

They seemed to get their wish and more. The SNB — based just a few hundred meters away — and Finma publicly said Credit Suisse was healthy and eligible to tap the central bank for the cash it needed. But the regulators felt it was time for them to orchestrate a private sector solution as fears of a bank run, and wider financial chaos mounted. They asked UBS to come up with a purchase offer. It was less of an ask than a demand, as it turns out. The only other option was nationalization.

At 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Credit Suisse announced it would borrow up to $54 billion and repurchase debt. Shares surged as much as 40%, the most on record. Al Khudairy told CNBC that “everything is fine.”