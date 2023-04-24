Credit Suisse Saw $69 Billion of Outflows in Frantic Quarter

The scale of the outflows and losses highlight the risks for UBS in an integration that the bank has said may take up to four years and UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher sees as more difficult than many of the bank takeovers executed during the 2008 crisis. While Credit Suisse said that outflows have moderated not yet reversed, it also lost about 6.9 billion of outflows at the Swiss unit, mostly at the private clients business, and a further 11.6 billion francs in asset management.