Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion AT1 Bonds Hang in Balance Amid Talks

It’s an odd case of an almost binary outcome for the traders who are frantically changing their quotes on the bank’s Additional Tier 1 notes this rare weekend session. A deal with UBS likely means only shareholders would feel the pain and the bonds would stand a very good chance of eventually reaching 100% of face value. No deal could mean they crash down to zero as regulators force a writedown. The contrasting scenarios have triggered huge swings in the levels at which banks are willing to buy or sell throughout the day on Sunday.