Credit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis Talks

The efforts to separate the business that would become CS First Boston were still in early progress as a renewed crisis of confidence struck Credit Suisse this week. The spinoff has been a centerpiece of the troubled Swiss lender’s restructuring efforts and an attempt to protect and grow its best-performing investment banking businesses, such as advising on mergers and acquisitions. Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said as recently as this week that the firm was looking at a potential initial public offering for the business in 2025 and that it had several parties that were interested in becoming investors.