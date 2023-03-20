Credit Suisse Rescue Puts The Financial Crisis On Hold, Say Analysts

UBS Group AG's takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG puts the financial crisis on hold and solves the immediate problem, according to analysts.

This is not a long-term solution though, and there is need for a long-term perspective, said Arvind Sanger, founder and managing partner, Geosphere Capital LLC.

UBS Group will pay CHF 3 billion ($3.2 billion) in an all-stock deal to acquire Credit Suisse.

Banks will have to issue more equity to increase cushion and give people comfort that the financial sector will have adequate capital to deal with the concerns, Sanger said during an interview with BQ Prime.