Credit Suisse Losses Turn Gulf Investors Cautious on Bank Deals

Credit Suisse’s long-term backer, the Qatar Investment Authority, is reviewing its bank holdings and assessing its overall portfolio amid the heightened global economic risks, according to a senior official at the fund, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The QIA has no immediate plans to reduce its banking assets and sees the current market turmoil as an opportunity to negotiate better terms and structure better investments, the official said. The QIA saw the value of its holding in Credit Suisse crash last week after upping its stake in recent months.