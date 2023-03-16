Credit Suisse Is More Relevant To India's Financial Systems Than SVB: Jefferies

Credit Suisse Group AG is more relevant to India's financial system than Silicon Valley Bank, according to Jefferies, even though it has only one branch in India with a total asset base of less than Rs 20,000 crore.

Foreign banks have a relatively smaller presence in India, with a 6% share in total assets, 4% in loans, and 5% in deposits, the brokerage said. The banks are more active in the derivative markets (forex and interest rates), where they control 50%, the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

Shares of Credit Suisse dropped on fears of contagion from the collapse of two U.S. banks after its annual report cited 'material weaknesses' in internal control, according to news agency AFP.