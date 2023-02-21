Credit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low on Outflow Claims Probe

Swiss financial markets regulator Finma is seeking to establish whether the comments from bank representatives including Chairman Axel Lehmann were misleading, according to a Reuters report. In a Bloomberg TV interview on Dec. 2, Lehmann said that outflows “basically have stopped” after it had disclosed on Nov. 23 the loss of 84 billion francs ($90.8 billion) of client assets. By the end of the quarter, that figure had risen to 110.5 billion francs.