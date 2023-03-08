Credit Suisse Gets Licenses In China To Build Wealth, Brokerage

The European lender has been reeling from a series of scandals that led to billions dollars of losses, spurring a strategic review of its investment bank, an exodus of talent and thousands of job cuts. The bank made deep cuts to its China workforce in November as part of the global overhaul, letting go at least a third of its investment bankers and about 40% of research staff. Carsten Stoehr, chief executive officer for Greater China, quit in December, among the most senior departures.