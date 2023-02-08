Credit Suisse Dials Back Asia Risk Controls After Bankers Revolt

Credit Suisse Group AG, fighting to stem a wave of investor outflows, is dialing back some stringent anti-money laundering controls in Asia after they drew protests from clients and bankers and contributed to staff departures.

A requirement that private bankers verify most of their clients’ sources of wealth was eased near the end of last year, while third-party transactions are no longer subject to executive approvals, according to people familiar with the matter.

The backtracking highlights the delicate balance facing the bank as it tries to tighten operations following a series of scandals, while hanging on to clients in one of the fastest-growing regions for money management. The measures, more stringent than at many peers, threatened to stall efforts to recover from massive outflows that contributed to another quarterly loss for the embattled bank.

Credit Suisse took steps in 2021 to tighten controls by commissioning Ernst & Young to assess its wealth units’ anti-money laundering procedures in Singapore and Hong Kong, in a revamp it later internally dubbed “Project Starlight.”

The bank had drawn scrutiny after it was among firms fined in 2017 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for lapses linked to the bribery scandal at the 1MDB fund in Malaysia. Elsewhere, the lender sought to spruce up its image following a series of missteps by some of its clients, including collapses at Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital, and an accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee Inc. in China.

Credit Suisse said it initiated the independent review by EY to “provide additional assurance of the quality of our internal process and controls.”

The EY report, published in October 2021, found several problems that needed to be addressed. It noted a high attrition rate among compliance officers, sparked by deteriorating relationships with private bankers, according to people who have seen the report. Other issues identified included lapses in the anti-money laundering framework, culture and conduct, risk management and organizational capability.

“Based on the findings, which were in line with our own initial assessment, the firm established a robust ‘belt and braces’ approach” to anti-money laundering, and enhancements were made to “improve our end-to-end operating model,” a Credit Suisse spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Closer Scrutiny

To counter lapses highlighted by EY, senior managers in Asia demanded closer scrutiny on the sources of wealth for new clients and tightened rules for fund transfers to third parties, which sometimes included clients’ children, said people familiar with the matter.

Shortly after the report publication, the firm demanded that bankers corroborate the sources for up to 90% of high-risk clients’ wealth, up from 70% previously. For low-risk customers, the degree of corroboration was raised to 70% from 50%.

In addition, private bankers were asked to sit with compliance colleagues to improve co-operation, while senior managers on the wealth and compliance teams were appointed “Culture Champions” to demonstrate model behavior.