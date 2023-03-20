Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Top Losers

The 9.9% stake held by Saudi Arabia’s largest lender is now valued at about 304 million francs ($329 million) following the UBS offer, according to Bloomberg calculations. Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the Public Investment Fund, invested 1.4 billion francs in Credit Suisse late last year. Shares in the Saudi lender have slumped by about a third over that period — wiping more than $25 billion off its market value.